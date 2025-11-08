Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s Liverpool could fork out €80 million to sign Newcastle United defensive mainstay Sven Botman.

Liverpool were quite active during the summer transfer window. They spent a fortune to reinforce their attack, and now they have shifted their focus to their defence.

Arne Slot is keen on strengthening his defensive rotation, and according to a report from Fichajes, the Reds are looking to sign Sven Botman in the upcoming transfer window.

Botman has only gone from strength to strength since joining Newcastle United from LOSC Lille in the summer of 2022. Not only has he established himself as a key figure in the team, but the 25-year-old is also widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Liverpool to push hard for Sven Botman

Liverpool considers him an ideal fit for their project. He has a strong physical presence, is reliable, and has good ball distribution. They believe he could add significant strength to their defensive rotation alongside Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

The Merseyside club are considering making an offer of around €80 million (£70m) as they look to prise him away from the Tyneside club. Having failed to sign Marc Guehi in the summer, the Reds have completely shifted their focus towards Botman.

Signing Botman won’t be straightforward

They have been looking for a left-footed centre-back for some time, and the Dutch centre-back could be the answer to quite a few of their problems. However, signing him won’t be that straightforward, as Newcastle are reluctant to sell, and he still has around 18 months left on his deal.

Meanwhile, they could also face competition from rivals Chelsea, who are keen on his signature as well. The Blues have struggled defensively this season because of injuries to key players, and they want to add more quality and depth by signing Botman.

The Magpies are looking to renew his contract to fend off potential suitors, but if they fail to secure his long-term future and receive a significant financial offer, Newcastle could reconsider their stance.