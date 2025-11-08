(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing an offer in excess of €100 million to sign Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

Arne Slot’s team are keen on reinforcing their backline. They want to bring in a world-class defender who could become one of their mainstays going forward.

Bastoni would be a superb addition

The Merseyside club have their eyes set on Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, and according to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are considering making an offer of around €100 to €115 million to sign the 26-year-old centre-back.

Bastoni joined Inter Milan from Atalanta back in 2017. After a few loan spells away from the club, he eventually established himself as a key figure in the team and has only gone from strength to strength over the years.

The Italian international is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the Serie A, and his consistent performances have resulted in a lot of interest from across Europe. He was chosen in the UEFA Champions League team of the season for the last campaign.

Liverpool are believed to be very keen on signing the 26-year-old. The Merseyside club want to freshen things up at the back.

With Virgil van Dijk in the final phase of his career, and Ibrahima Konate’s future uncertain, the Reds want to sign someone who can be the leader of their defence going forward.

Alessandro Bastoni is an ideal fit for Liverpool

They feel Bastoni could be just the perfect fit for Slot’s system and their project. He has a strong physical presence and is quite comfortable on the ball. More importantly, he is an experienced campaigner and his best years are still ahead of him.

The Merseyside club consider him a long-term solution for their defence, and are considering making a massive financial offer to convince Inter Milan.

If Liverpool do make such a substantial offer, the Italian club might consider selling him, as the funds could improve their financial situation and help them strengthen the squad as a whole.