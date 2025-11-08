Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s Liverpool is sensing a golden opportunity to lure Juventus attacking mainstay Kenan Yildiz away from the club.

Kenan Yildiz has established himself as one of the best young attackers in the world with his consistent performances at Juventus. A host of top clubs are keen on signing the Turkish gem, and according to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, Liverpool have entered the race for his signature.

Tottenham are keen on Yildiz as well.

Liverpool are interested in Kenan Yildiz

The Merseyside club are keeping tabs on him and could try to lure him in 2026. A winter move is highly unlikely as Juventus are reluctant to lose him, but the Reds seem determined to try their luck next year.

Yildiz has been involved in 13 matches across competitions, and he has contributed towards seven goals. While the 20-year-old has become one of the mainstays at the Turin-based club and his contract there runs until the summer of 2029, he could still end up pushing for a move away if the club fail to match his ambitions.

Yildiz is loving life at Juventus, but he will only continue at the club if they manage to win important titles and qualify for the Champions League. If the Old Lady fails to deliver, clubs like Liverpool could make the most out of it.

O’Rourke on Yildiz suitors

While speaking about Yildiz’s future, O’Rourke said: “It’s no surprise that there won’t be any shortage of interest in Yildiz, one of the most highly regarded young players in Europe. “It’ll be more than Liverpool who’ll be interested. You’ve got Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United are all big admirers of the Turkish international. “They are quite confident that he will sign new terms at Juventus to stay there. Juventus are quite optimistic that he will sign a new contract.“

Despite having forked out a fortune to reinforce their attack in the summer, the Merseyside club are still looking to add more quality on the flanks. While Yildiz has been deployed in a number ten role of late, he prefers playing out wide on the left.

Apart from Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all interested in the 20-year-old winger. Given the number of clubs that are keen on signing him, Juventus are looking to secure his future with a new and improved contract. While they are confident that he will put pen to paper, his future will depend on the club’s performance as a whole.