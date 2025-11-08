Man United manager Ruben Amorim looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.

The 27-year-old French international defender will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he has been linked with multiple clubs. Real Madrid are interested in securing a signature, as per Fichajes.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can win the race for his signature. They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and the 27-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He has the quality and the experience to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and he could make an instant impact in the Premier League.

Man United could use Dayot Upamecano

Apart from his defensive quality, he will add composure and control to the back line as well. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge and move to the Premier League.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down.

Real Madrid keen on Upamecano

On the other hand, Real Madrid have an ambitious project as well. They are used to fighting for major titles regularly, and they will be an attractive destination for most players. It will be interesting to see what the French international decides.

He should join a club where he will play regularly. Upamecano will not want to sit on the bench at this stage of his career. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United or Real Madrid can provide him with a clear plan on how he would fit into their plans.

Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would be a masterstroke for any club. Manchester United must do everything in their power to get the deal done.