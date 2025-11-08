Eddie Howe applauds the Newcastle United fans (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth has been linked with a move away from the club in January.

The Swedish international defender is on the radar of clubs like Copenhagen, and Newcastle are prepared to let him leave. Krafth was linked with an exit a few months ago as well.

Emil Krafth set to leave

He is a useful player for them, but his contract is out at the end of the season, and this is Newcastle’s final opportunity to cash in on him. They do not want to lose the player on a free transfer. Therefore, selling him for a nominal price in January would be ideal for all parties.

It will be interesting to see where the 31-year-old defender ends up. He will be hoping to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. He is not the first-choice defender at Newcastle, and leaving the Premier League club could be ideal for him as well. At this stage of his career, sitting on the bench will not be appealing to him. He needs more opportunities, and a January move could present him with the ideal platform.

Newcastle eyeing new deal for Botman

Meanwhile, the report from the Mail confirms that the newly appointed sporting director Ross Wilson is also looking to secure the long-term future of Sven Botman. The Netherlands international has been linked with clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea. However, Newcastle want to keep the 25-year-old at the club for the long term, and it will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the player quickly.

Newcastle will probably look to improve their squad during the January window as well. Ideally, they should look to add more quality to the defensive unit. Signing another wide player would be ideal for them as well.