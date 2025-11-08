(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United want at least €80 million to even consider parting ways with Sandro Tonali, amidst interest from Real Madrid.

Since returning from his suspension, Tonali has managed to get back to his best. He has established himself as a key figure in the team under Eddie Howe, and his consistent performances have resulted in a lot of interest from across Europe.

Real Madrid are one of the clubs that are interested in acquiring his services, but according to a report from Fichajes, Newcastle United are reluctant to sell one of their best players. The Magpies want an offer of at least €80 million to sit on the negotiation table.

Sandro Tonali’s time at the Tyneside club

The Magpies spent a significant fee to sign the 25-year-old from AC Milan in 2023. While he made an impressive start, his progress was halted by a suspension. Since returning to action at the start of last season, he has re-established himself as an integral part of their squad.

While he prefers playing as a defensive midfielder, the Italian international is equally effective in more advanced roles. He has been one of their standout performers under Howe, and his work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Newcastle want at least €80 million for Tonali

Real Madrid, who are keen on reinforcing their midfield, have their eyes set on him. They are reportedly preparing an offer close to €50 million to sign Tonil. But that simply won’t be good enough as the Tyneside club insists they won’t negotiate unless there is an €80 million offer on the table.

With his contract running until 2028, the Magpies have significant control over his future. The high price tag might be a tactic to keep potential suitors at bay. Howe certainly doesn’t want to lose one of his most important players and Newcastle have made their stance quite clear.