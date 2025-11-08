Real Madrid line up €50m bid for Newcastle United star

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a major move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, with Xabi Alonso identifying the Italian as a potential long-term replacement for the recently departed duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.

According to reports from Fichajes, Los Blancos view Tonali as an ideal fit for their evolving midfield setup.

Tonali, 24, joined Newcastle from AC Milan in the summer of 2023 for a club-record €70 million. His time in England has been marred by suspension due to betting-related infractions.

Since returning to action, however, the Italian international has looked rejuvenated.

Sandro Tonali has become a crucial player for Magpies

His performances have been crucial to Newcastle’s improved form under Eddie Howe, making him one of the club’s crucial figures.

Sources in Spain suggest that Real Madrid have been monitoring Tonali closely throughout the season.

The club’s sporting department believes his blend of technical quality and defensive discipline makes him a perfect addition alongside the likes of Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Eduardo Camavinga.

However, the financial aspect of the deal could be complicated.

Newcastle United have decided Tonali’s price tag

Fichajes reports that Real Madrid are preparing an opening bid of around €50 million, but Newcastle are expected to reject anything below €80 million, given the player’s age, contract length, and growing influence at St James’ Park.

The Magpies, who are under no financial pressure to sell, see Tonali as a cornerstone of their long-term project.

Still, much could depend on Tonali’s own stance. If the midfielder expresses a strong desire to join Madrid, particularly to work under Alonso, a figure he has long admired, the move could gain momentum.

Real Madrid have a history of leveraging player interest to push negotiations, though Newcastle’s resolve could test the limits of their patience.

