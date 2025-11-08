Ben White in Arsenal training. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are interested in signing the Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice.

The 26-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League. He has been a key player for Arsenal since joining the club, and he could improve further with coaching and experience. The England International is certainly one of the best around, and it is hardly a surprise that Real Madrid are interested in him.

Real Madrid could use Declan Rice

They need more quality in the middle of the park, especially after the departure of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos. Rice would be an excellent addition for them. He has been hailed as “really, really good” by Steven Gerrard.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are prepared to offer around £132 million to sign the Plator. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to sanction his departure. He is an indispensable asset for the club, and Arsenal simply cannot afford to lose someone like him. They will be hoping to win major trophies regularly, and they need to keep their best players. Losing their best midfielder would be a devastating blow for the London club.

Rice could be tempted

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play for Real Madrid can be hard to turn down. It will be interesting to see if the Arsenal star is tempted to join them. If he manages to win a couple of major trophies with Arsenal, he might feel that the time is right for him to take on a new challenge. Real Madrid could be an attractive destination for him. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Real Madrid are looking to build a formal squad for the future. They have several world-class talents at their disposal, and Rice would be another exceptional addition. He could be one of the leaders of the dressing room.