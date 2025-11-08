Report: Man United and Arsenal lead the race to sign German sensation

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, Manchester United and Arsenal, are reportedly leading the race to sign Kennet Eichhorn, the 16-year-old Hertha Berlin midfielder already being compared to German legend Toni Kroos.

According to The Sun, both English giants have been tracking Eichhorn’s progress closely as they look to secure one of Europe’s most exciting young talents before his value soars further.

Eichhorn, who only turned 16 earlier this year, has already made an astonishing breakthrough into Hertha Berlin’s senior squad, featuring eight times in the 2. Bundesliga this season.

His composure on the ball, ability to dictate tempo, and exceptional passing range have drawn widespread attention, with scouts from several elite European clubs regularly attending Hertha’s matches to monitor his development.

Man United have a history of investing in young talent and they plan to continue that under the current management setup.

Man United & Arsenal target is making great progress

The teenage sensation has also become a mainstay for Germany’s U17 national team, where his performances have reportedly impressed coaches within the DFB (German Football Association) setup.

Many in Germany view Eichhorn as one of the brightest prospects in the country’s next generation, a technically gifted midfielder capable of orchestrating play in the mould of his idol, Toni Kroos.

While a move within Germany would reportedly cost around €20 million, Hertha are expected to demand a significantly higher fee from foreign clubs such as Man United or Arsenal.

Sources close to the Berlin club suggest they are reluctant to lose their prized academy product so early, but financial pressures could force them to consider lucrative offers from abroad.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be monitoring the situation, with both clubs maintaining close contact with the player’s representatives.

Premier League clubs have advantage in the transfer race

However, Premier League clubs are thought to have the advantage due to their financial muscle and growing reputation for developing young talent.

Eichhorn’s entourage is being cautious, preferring to ensure the teenager’s next move provides a clear path for development and regular first-team opportunities.

Hertha Berlin will fight to keep their starlet, but with Europe’s elite circling and the comparisons to Kroos growing louder, it may only be a matter of time before Eichhorn makes his move to one of the continent’s biggest stages.

