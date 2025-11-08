“I don’t know” – Ruben Amorim issues concerning update on the future of Man United star

Ruben Amorim of Man United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim has downplayed growing speculation surrounding Casemiro’s contract situation, insisting that his current priority is to keep the team focused on the ongoing campaign rather than long-term negotiations.

Speaking to the media ahead of United’s Premier League fixture against Tottenham, Amorim addressed questions about the veteran midfielder’s future, with Casemiro’s deal set to expire at the end of the season.

However, the club does hold an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

Ruben Amorim on the future of Casemiro & Maguire

“My goal is to continue counting on Casemiro and Harry Maguire, who have both had similar issues with their contracts,” Amorim said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but right now, we’re fully focused on this season.”

Casemiro, who joined United from Real Madrid in 2022 for a fee rising to £70 million, has been a crucial figure in the dressing room since arriving at Old Trafford.

Despite a period of inconsistent form last season, the Brazilian has reclaimed his place in Amorim’s midfield this term, forming a solid partnership with Bruno Fernandes and helping the Red Devils find greater balance in possession.

Man United have a big decision to make

However, there are financial considerations at play. Casemiro remains one of the highest-paid player in the Man United squad, earning a reported £350,000 per week.

With the midfielder turning 34 in February, questions have been raised about whether United will trigger the extension clause or instead pursue a younger option in the summer.

Internal discussions about the club’s wage structure and financial sustainability could play a decisive role in determining Casemiro’s future.

Still, Amorim’s comments make clear that, for now, Casemiro’s experience and leadership remain invaluable.

