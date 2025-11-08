Sources: Liverpool identify Ibrahima Konate replacement as defender edges closer to exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Konstantinos Koulierakis is emerging as one of Europe’s most sought-after young defenders, with multiple top clubs preparing to test Wolfsburg’s resolve in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old Greek centre-back has been one of the Bundesliga’s breakout stars this season, earning widespread admiration.

Since arriving from PAOK Thessaloniki, Koulierakis has quickly established himself as a key figure.

His ability to read the game, combined with his aerial strength and left-footed balance, has made him an impressive performer in Germany’s top flight, and now, the European elite are taking notice.

The young defender has made 11 appearances for the Bundesliga side this season.

Liverpool are closely monitoring Konstantinos Koulierakis

Among the keenest admirers are Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Arne Slot views Koulierakis as a potential long-term replacement for Ibrahima Konaté, whose future at Anfield remains uncertain amid contract speculation.

The French defender is reportedly in talks to leave Liverpool next year and make a move to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool scouts have been tracking Koulierakis’ progress for several months, impressed by his defensive positioning and progressive passing.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have also added the Greek international to their defensive shortlist.

With Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven their current first-choice pairing, Thomas Frank is keen to add more depth and competition.

Reds face competition from Tottenham

Reports suggest Spurs are actively scouting three targets, Jarrad Branthwaite, Eric García, and Koulierakis, as part of their long-term recruitment strategy.

In Italy, both Inter Milan and Juventus are keeping close tabs on the player’s situation.

Inter are preparing for life beyond Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij, both in the twilight of their careers, while Juventus are seeking a left-footed partner for Bremer to strengthen their backline.

For now, Wolfsburg are reluctant to sell, especially midway through the season. However, insiders suggest that a bid in the region of €35-40 million could tempt the German club into negotiations.

With the player’s stock continuing to rise and several clubs lining up to make an approach, Wolfsburg may find it difficult to resist an offer of that magnitude.

