“I can’t see him turning Man United down” – Striker tipped to make Old Trafford move

Former Manchester United defender Danny Simpson has stirred speculation about Harry Kane’s future by suggesting that the England captain would be open to joining the Red Devils should they make another move for him in 2026.

Kane, who currently plays for Bayern Munich, joined the German champions in the summer of 2023 after ending his long association with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 32-year-old has been in exceptional form since moving to the Bundesliga, shattering records with his relentless goal scoring.

Yet despite his success abroad, rumours continue to swirl about a potential return to the Premier League, particularly given that his contract reportedly contains exit clauses that could be activated in future transfer windows.

Man United tipped to sign Harry Kane

Simpson claimed that Man United could be the “perfect destination” for Kane if he decides to return to England.

“I don’t know where else he could go, if I’m honest,” Simpson said, as reported by GOAL.

“He can’t go to City, he can’t go to Arsenal, and I can’t see him turning Manchester United down.

“He can come back, chase down the Premier League goals record, and lead United’s line. I’d love to see it, I said it when he was leaving Tottenham. It’s a good fit. If that option is there, I’d 100% go for it.”

Simpson also believes Kane’s arrival would be beneficial for Benjamin Šeško, United’s 22-year-old striker, who has shown promise since joining from RB Leipzig last summer.

“He could help Sesko as well,” Simpson added.

“He’d learn from Kane without the pressure of playing every single game. Harry’s already won trophies at Bayern, now he could come back and become a legend here, like when Robin van Persie came in and fired United to the title.”

Kane has already cemented himself as one of the greatest strikers of his generation, boasting over 400 career goals.

But one major ambition remains, breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League record of 260 goals, a feat that would require a return to English football.

Kane has been constantly linked with Premier League move

Several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United, have been monitoring Kane’s situation closely, aware that his current deal allows for potential movement as early as the summer of 2026.

During his time at Tottenham, Kane was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy blocked any domestic transfer, forcing the forward to look abroad.

With the striker now entering the latter stages of his career but still performing at an elite level Simpson’s comments reflect a growing sentiment among fans and pundits that a move back to England could define Kane’s legacy.

