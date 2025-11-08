Players of Tottenham Hotspur and players of Chelsea gather for the team huddles. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea could battle it out for the signature of Juventus attacker Jonathan David.

The Canadian international’s move to Juventus hasn’t really gone according to plan. The 25-year-old has failed to establish himself as a key figure in the team, and he has gone down the pecking order following Luciano Spalletti’s arrival.

His future has become a massive talking point, with reports suggesting that he could be on the move just six months after joining the Italian giants. According to Tuttomercatoweb via SportWitness, Tottenham and Chelsea are both keen on signing the 25-year-old, as they look to reinforce their attack.

Why Tottenham and Chelsea want Jonathan David?

With Dominic Solanke struggling with injuries, Thomas Frank is in desperate need to bring in a proven goal scorer to help his team, and he considers David an ideal fit for his team.

Meanwhile, the Blues are also looking to sign a new striker as Liam Delap has struggled to stay fit, while Joao Pedro hasn’t had the kind of impact the London club were hoping for.

While the Canadian international has struggled to get going at the Turin-based club, both English clubs are hoping he can turn things around in the Premier League.

David is set to leave Juventus

Juventus secured David’s services last summer on a free transfer. He was expected to be an important player for them going forward. However, he has failed to convince people at the club with his performances, and Spalletti’s arrival has revived Dusan Vlahovic’s career at the club.

With the Serbian set to be relaunched, David could be pushed through the exit door. Tottenham and Chelsea are aware of his situation and are looking to strike a deal for him in the winter window.