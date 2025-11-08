(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been linked with multiple clubs, but a report from Fichajes claims that Spurs are now frontrunners to sign the player in January.

Spurs could use Rodrygo Goes

They need another quality attacker, and the Brazilian could prove to be an excellent option for them. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

Dominic Solanke has not been able to score consistently, and Richarlison has failed to live up to expectations. It would be ideal for Tottenham to invest in another quality attacker.

Rodrygo is highly rated across Europe, and he has been hailed as a “special” talent in the past. He has struggled for gametime at Real Madrid, and it would be ideal for him to move on and join another club. If he manages to regain his form and confidence with Tottenham, he could be a star in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can negotiate a reasonable deal with Real Madrid for his signature. The Spanish outfit might consider selling him, given his reduced importance in the side.

Rodrygo needs a move

The player will be desperate for gametime as well. With the World Cup coming up in 2026, he will want to cement his place in the Brazilian national team set-up. Sitting on the bench at Real Madrid will be a massive blow for him. The 24-year-old has started just two league games this season.

Tottenham have an exciting project and a quality team. The player could be tempted to join them if they are ready to provide him with regular opportunities. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.