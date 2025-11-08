(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a move for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, who is pushing for an exit.

Lookman’s future has become a massive talking point as his relationship with Atalanta took another major hit following his public altercation with manager Ivan Juric. The Nigerian international is now keen on parting ways with the Italian club, and a winter move could be on the cards.

According to a report from Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in acquiring his services, as they look to reinforce their attack. Thomas Frank’s side are well aware of his situation at Atalanta, and they are looking to make the most out of it.

Lookman’s time at Atalanta could end soon

Lookman has had his differences with Atalanta in the past as well. But the recent confrontation between him and Juric in the dugout during a European game suggests his time at the club could soon come to an end.

The 28-year-old wasn’t pleased with the manager’s decision to take him off at a crucial point in the game. Lookman made his feelings known while walking past him, and the duo ended up in a physical confrontation.

Tottenham are making moves to sign Lookman

Lookman is now keen on leaving the club in the upcoming transfer window, and Atalanta also seem ready to listen to offers for the Nigerian forward. Tottenham have emerged as a potential destination.

The North London side seeks more quality in the final third. With Dominic Solanke struggling to stay fit, Thomas Frank is keen on bringing in a versatile forward who can add goals as well as creativity.

They consider the former Everton, Fulham and Leicester City attacker an ideal fit for their system, and have already started exploring the terms of a potential transfer. While Spurs are keen on his signature, Atalanta will only let him go on their terms.