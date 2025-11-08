(Photo by Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye as an ideal alternative to Morgan Rogers.

The North London club were keen on signing Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers last summer. But they eventually decided against making a move. While they did retain interest in the English international, he has reportedly penned a new deal at Villa Park until 2031.

Following the new deal, Spurs are unlikely to get their hands on Rogers anytime soon. As a result, they have quickly moved on to other targets. According to Dean Jones via TEAMtalk, Tottenham have identified Iliman Ndiaye as an ideal alternative and a more attainable option.

Spurs had suspected that Rogers would sign a new deal, so they had already started looking at other options. Ndiaye, who has been doing wonders for Everton since joining from Marseille in 2024, has caught their attention with his impressive performances.

While the 25-year-old Senegalese international prefers playing on the right flank, he can even chip in as a number ten, a striker or a left-winger. He has had an impressive start to the season with four goals and an assist in his 10 league outings.

His versatility and consistent performances have placed him on Tottenham’s radar. They consider him an ideal option to bolster Thomas Frank’s attack and could make a move in the near future.

Tottenham eyeing Iliman Ndiaye

While speaking about Spurs’ transfer plans, Jones said: “Morgan Rogers is someone they really like, and they were very close to initiating late talks in the summer to try to sign him.

“Now that he has signed a new deal, that’s not going to happen any time soon, so he will have to be put aside as a target. It’s not a major blow because they expected it to be a difficult deal, but I do think that Ndiaye has crept onto their radar as someone that might become more attainable.

“If this season does not go well at Everton, then it’s possible they would look at him as someone they could try to sign.

“Spurs have a list that has been formed over the past couple of weeks, and he is a player with a spark, and that’s the sort of thing Tottenham are looking for.

“David Moyes has spoken about the speculation and has put a lid on it for now by insisting he won’t be going anywhere.“It’s probably one to keep an eye on.”

Spurs may have to wait for Ndiaye

The North London club have their eyes set on Ndiaye, who is considered a more attainable option. If Everton continue to struggle this season, Spurs could have high chances of securing his services.