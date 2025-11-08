Nuno Espirito Santo looks on. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

West Ham United are interested in signing the Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 24-year-old midfielder could be available for a fee of around €20 million. His contract with the Dutch outfit ends in 2026, and they will be under pressure to sell the player in January.

They will not want to lose him for free at the end of his contract.

West Ham are hoping to secure his signature, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. There is no doubt that they have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line.

Quinten Timber would improve West Ham

Timber could prove to be a very useful acquisition for them. He has proven his quality in the Netherlands, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. The opportunity to move to West Ham could be an exciting one for him. He will look to test himself at the highest level.

If he manages to impress at West Ham, he might be able to secure a bigger move in future. His brother Jurrien Timber is a key player at Arsenal, and he will want to compete at that level as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Timber has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United as well.

Timber would be a bargain signing

The reported price seems reasonable for a player of his quality. West Ham should look to get the deal across the line. The player has the ability to justify the €20 million investment in future. The transfer could look like a bargain if he manages to hit the ground running in English football.

West Ham have been quite poor so far, and they will be hoping to survive in the Premier League. They need quality additions in January in order to bounce back.