Man United could have won at Tottenham. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Man United are now unbeaten in their last five matches, although they will feel that they should have defeated Tottenham on Saturday, rather than had to have settled for a 2-2 draw in North London.

Ruben Amorim’s side had led 1-0 up until the 84th minute, but after conceding twice in quick succession, they found themselves 2-1 up, before a late Matthijs de Ligt strike ensured a share of the spoils. But prior to both Tottenham goals, they had big chances to find the back of the net, with both falling to Benjamin Sesko.

Benjamin Sesko criticised over poor finishing for Man United

At 1-0 and then 1-1, Sesko had big chances to score, but on both occasions, he was unable to get a shot off in time, for which he was criticised on BBC Match of the Day by Alan Shearer, as per Football Insider.

“Sesko struggled again. He came on today with just over half an hour to go, had two really good chances and should’ve scored, to be honest. I know he’s struggling for confidence, but (when he gets through on goal), I don’t think he has a clue what he wants to do. Those are two chances at this level that you must put away. It’s a big must do better.”

The second chance for Sesko was stopped by a brilliant challenge from Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven, but that left the Slovenia international unable to see out the remaining minutes. He appeared to injure his knee, which could lead to a spell on the sidelines – especially going by Amorim’s comments on the situation.

It remains to be seen whether Sesko is injured. If he is, it would be a blow for Man United, irrespective of his below-par form this season.