Aston Villa playmaker could join Liverpool in January

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott joined Aston Villa from Liverpool in the summer transfer window hoping to get playing time that was missing at Anfield.

The young, versatile player was under used by Arne Slot last season and that made him consider a move away from the club.

Unai Emery came to save him in the summer, or that is what he thought he was doing when he signed Elliott in a loan deal.

After seven appearances for the club and just one goal so far, it is proving difficult for Elliott to revive his career.

Harvey Elliott has failed to make an impact at Aston Villa

The 22-year-old has made just four appearances in the Premier League this season and that has given birth to speculation that he could be on his way back to Liverpool in January.

Although Villa have the obligation to buy Elliott permanently in a £35million move but it could all change for him as early as January.

Former Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness has provided the latest update on the future of Elliott and what it could mean for the young midfielder.

“I am surprised because I think he’s a good player, but he hasn’t quite taken the eye of Emery,” Wyness said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“Now, there’s also a big conspiracy theory going on right now. He’s on loan, and if he gets 10 games, then he triggers the obligation to buy.

“There’s talk that Liverpool want him back as well, so if the loan isn’t confirmed, then he could come back to Liverpool. Perhaps Liverpool are wishing that they had him there right now on the bench while they’ve got issues with all these new expensive signings.

“A lot of the Liverpool fans I’ve been speaking to would have been much happier to have Elliott on the field than some of these other players.”

Liverpool could consider ending Elliott’s loan spell

Emery has found it difficult to get the best out of Elliott so far and considering how things are going at the moment, a move back to Liverpool could be possible in January.

Not only is Elliott struggling at Villa but the Reds are lacking depth in the midfield department, something that Elliott provided last season from the bench.

Have Liverpool made a mistake in allowing him to leave the club? It is still to early to say that but one thing is certain, Slot’s squad would be much better with Elliott in the side.

Liverpool make Antoine Semenyo decision ahead of January transfer window