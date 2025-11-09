John McGinn in action for Aston Villa. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have had to deal with PSR restraints in recent years, and that has led to selling players that they’d preferred to keep. This could have been the case with John McGinn, who was linked with a summer exit.

McGinn had been linked with Newcastle, although it ended up being Jacob Ramsey that made the move to St James’ Park. The Aston Villa club captain, who has also been tipped to join Celtic, has since signed a new contract, thus committing his future to them.

John McGinn was fully committed to Aston Villa in the summer

Upon this being confirmed, McGinn spoke (via Birmingham Mail) on transfer speculation during the summer, as he made it clear that he was fully committed to Aston Villa.

“I had no thoughts really about leaving. It was a little bit of a confidence booster for me, at the age I am, that teams would be interested. But I think most clubs around the country were aware that we had to be in a selling position this summer, so no one was not safe from that, but no one was unavailable for transfer.

“But when my situation arose, the club made it clear from the first minute that I wasn’t for sale and I was important here. I’m the captain, and I was valued still so highly. They made that clear. There was no sort of grey area. I was told right away, so from that day my head was completely fine. I trusted those that said it – the manager, Damian, Nassef, Wes – they were all clear that they wanted me to be around, and they still felt that I had so much more to give.”

McGinn has been a fantastic servant to Aston Villa, and this will continue to be the case for another few years at least.