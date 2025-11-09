Aston Villa could add to their squad in January. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

After a poor start to the season, Aston Villa have been back in form of late, but there are still issues that Unai Emery is dealing with – the biggest being their lack of goals, which have stemmed from Ollie Watkins’ poor form.

Watkins has managed only one goal in 15 appearances this season, and this is a massive problem for Aston Villa. Given this, the plan is for their lack of goals to be addressed when the transfer window re-opens.

Aston Villa want to sign new striker in January

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Aston Villa want to sign a new striker to compete with Watkins.

“Aston Villa would like to bring in a top-class striker. The problem is, there are quite a few clubs who would like to land a new centre-forward, so it’s not going to be easy to find one who is available at the right price.

“When they got Marcus Rashford in last season, he raised their level because he gave them a different option leading the line, but now he’s gone and they haven’t replaced him. I’m an Ollie Watkins fan, but he has had a poor season by his standards and that’s starting to become a problem for Aston Villa. They don’t have a reliable source of goals at the moment, and that’s a big reason why they’ve struggled to win some games.

“I think bringing in a new striker would not only give them something different, but it would also push Watkins to step up with the threat of being left out. At the moment, they’re sticking with him and they’re happy to do that, but they don’t have an alternative who can replace him while he’s struggling. That’s going to be their priority in January, landing a new striker who can score them goals.”

It will be difficult for Aston Villa to get a good deal done in January, given that clubs will ask for a premium price. Nevertheless, there is a strong desire to address this situation as soon as possible.