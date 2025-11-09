Barcelona joined by Chelsea & Man City in race to sign Premier League defender

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to make a move for Crystal Palace wing-back Daniel Muñoz as part of their plans to strengthen their defensive options next summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Colombian international has been one of the best performers in the Premier League this season and has now emerged as a serious target for several top European clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester City.

Muñoz has become an indispensable part of Oliver Glasner’s setup. With Barcelona in search of a long-term solution for their right-back position, Muñoz’s profile fits the bill perfectly, reliable defensively, technically composed, and capable of contributing in attack.

Barcelona have been impressed with Daniel Muñoz

Sources close to the Camp Nou indicate that Barcelona’s recruitment team has been impressed by Muñoz’s performances and versatility.

The Catalan giants are expected to prioritise the right-back position in the 2026 summer transfer window, as Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco aim to add depth and balance to the defensive line.

The 29-year-old’s €30 million price tag makes him an attainable option for Barcelona, who are still navigating Financial Fair Play restrictions but are willing to allocate funds for key positions.

La Liga giants will face competition from Premier League clubs

However, Barcelona will face fierce competition. Chelsea are said to be monitoring Muñoz closely as they continue to revamp their squad under Enzo Maresca.

The Blues view him as an ideal candidate to compete with Reece James and Malo Gusto, both of whom have struggled with injuries.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have also been tracking Muñoz’s progress. Pep Guardiola is believed to admire his high pressing ability and energy.

Muñoz, who has made over 30 appearances for Colombia, has become one of the Premier League’s most underrated full-backs.

For Barcelona, the search for a dependable right-back has been ongoing since Dani Alves’ departure. The club has experimented with Jules Koundé, Sergi Roberto, and João Cancelo, but none have provided a consistent long-term solution.

Muñoz’s experience and form make him an attractive, realistic option as the club looks to rebuild its defensive identity.

