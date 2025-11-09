“Not true” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United have no chance of signing La Liga attacker

Fabrizio Romano and Ruben Amorim (Photo via YouTube, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on growing speculation linking Manchester United with a sensational move for Endrick, the highly rated Real Madrid forward.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano made it clear that United have no interest in signing the 19-year-old Brazilian and revealed that Olympique Lyon are in advanced talks to secure the striker on loan this January.

Despite being one of the most hyped young players in world football, Endrick has struggled to establish himself at Real Madrid.

The teenager, who was expected to follow in the footsteps of Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, has found minutes hard to come by under Xabi Alonso, making only one La Liga appearance so far this season.

Man United are not in the race to sign Endrick

Romano explained that while rumours have circulated linking Manchester United and even Aston Villa with a potential swoop, there is “nothing true” about those claims.

Instead, he revealed that Lyon are pushing hard to finalise a deal, with Endrick himself keen on the move.

“Olympique Lyon are pushing really hard to close this deal with Real Madrid as soon as possible because they feel Endrick wants to join them,” said Romano.

“Rumours about Manchester United, not true. Rumours about Aston Villa, not true. I am told that Endrick is giving absolute priority to Olympique Lyon.”

The proposed loan deal appears to make perfect sense for all parties. Lyon are desperate for attacking reinforcements after a difficult start to their Ligue 1 campaign, and Endrick is eager for regular game time to continue his development and strengthen his claim for a place in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Romano added that several factors have convinced Endrick that Lyon is the right move.

The club’s Portuguese manager offers an easier language transition, while the connection to Karim Benzema, one of Real Madrid’s greatest strikers and a Lyon academy graduate, has made the French side an even more attractive destination.

The journalist also confirmed that discussions between Lyon and Real Madrid are already well underway, with both sides keen to complete the transfer swiftly rather than wait until the final days of the window.

Endrick is expected to join Lyon

Romano said:

“Now Olympique Lyon and Real Madrid are discussing the terms of this loan, but my expectation is that the exclusive story and Olympique Lyon can become a reality quite soon.

“So, deal absolutely on Olympique Lyon, and they are way ahead of the English clubs for the Brazilian striker to get him on loan.”

With negotiations progressing rapidly, Lyon could soon be celebrating the arrival of a player once touted as the next big Brazilian superstar and on the other hand, Man United may have to look for another player in the January transfer window.

