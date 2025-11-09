Just In: Man United get latest Benjamin Sesko injury update

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur may have come with a silver lining, a last-minute equaliser from Matthijs de Ligt but for head coach Rúben Amorim, it has also raised serious concerns.

The primary worry? £74 million summer signing Benjamin Sesko exiting the match early due to a knee issue, prompting fears of a potentially extended period on the sidelines.

Sesko entered the action as a second-half substitute after 58 minutes in north London, but was forced off in the 88th minute after a loose challenge from Micky van de Ven left him clutching his knee.

United already had used all their substitutions, leaving them to finish the game with 10 men.

Although the striker has not had the best of seasons so far, he is still someone Man United rely on to score goals as well as to provide a focal point in attack.

Ruben Amorim confirms knee injury for Sesko

In his post-match press conference, Amorim confirmed that initial testing suggests there is “something in his knee,” expressing his concern more openly than for any other player in the squad.

“We have to check … He has something in his knee. Let’s see,” the Portuguese tactician stated.

He added:

“It’s the knee and we never know … I don’t know [how serious it is].”

While the scans so far have returned “encouraging” results, according to The Standard citing sources in Slovenia, United remain cautious with the final diagnosis yet to be delivered.

For Sesko, who arrived from RB Leipzig with high expectations to spearhead United’s attack, the timing could not be worse.

The 21-year-old has struggled to make a significant impact so far this season, recording only two goals in 11 appearances.

Man United face several injury issues

With both Harry Maguire and Casemiro also walking off injured against Spurs, United now face mounting injury concerns in key positions.

The match against Tottenham intensifies the urgency, the draw leaves United eighth in the Premier League and still chasing consistency.

Amorim’s caution suggests the club are already thinking ahead. A serious injury could force United’s hand in the January transfer window, either to find cover or reconsider their offensive strategy.

“Not true” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United have no chance of signing La Liga attacker