It has been an average start to their Premier League return for Leeds, who are desperate to avoid relegation back to the Championship. Their efforts in this regard are likely to mean that business is done in January, with attacking reinforcements wanted by the club’s sporting department.

Coventry’s Haji Wright has been earmarked as a possible striker signing, but there is also a desire to add a new winger to Daniel Farke’s squad. And in recent days, they have been linked with Celtic’s Sebastian Tounekti, who has made an impressive start to life in Glasgow following his summer move from Swedish club Hammarby.

Celtic unlikely to allow Sebastian Tounekti to join Leeds

However, Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider) has now revealed that Celtic have no plans to allow Tounekti to leave only six months into his time in Scotland.

“It’s a strange link, I think, he only arrived at Celtic on deadline there when he joined from Hammarby. It would be a massive surprise if Celtic were even considering letting him go so early into his Celtic career as well.

“I don’t think Celtic will be open to letting the Tunisian international leave, and I don’t think they’d be doing themselves any favours with the fans. With everything that’s been going on between the Celtic fanbase and the board this season, they don’t want to do anything to invite more pressure onto themselves.

“We know Leeds are in the market for attacking reinforcements in January if they can find them. I just don’t see Celtic being open to selling to Tounekti in January and as I said, the player has only arrived at the club, I’m sure he’s happy to stay and continue playing for Celtic as well.”

Leeds may move for Tounekti next summer if their interest remains, but for January, it appears that they will need to look elsewhere.