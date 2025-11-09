Arne Slot could be reunited with a familiar face at Liverpool. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool spent big during the summer transfer window, and there could be further significant deals done in 2026. There are plans for a new central defender to be brought to Anfield, while there continues to be speculation surrounding the right wing position, which is currently occupied by Mohamed Salah.

Currently, Liverpool have no obvious Salah successor, and given that the Egypt international has dropped a performance level or two this season, it is becoming increasingly apparent that competition is needed – and they could get it from a player that Arne Slot knows rather well.

Liverpool interested in signing Yankuba Minteh from Brighton

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has confirmed that Liverpool are interested in signing Brighton winger Yankuna Minteh, who worked under Slot in the Netherlands.

“Minteh is a very exciting player, one of the most exciting players in the Premier League on his day. Obviously there is the obvious links with Arne Slot, having worked with him in his final season in charge of Feyenoord as well.

“(It is) no surprise that maybe Liverpool are looking at him. Obviously, there’s the ongoing speculation of looking for a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. Minteh obviously has Premier League experience now as well and having known worked with Slot before, so it’s a deal that would make sense. He could tick a lot of boxes, but I don’t think there’s anything imminent on this one just yet.”

It has been reported that Liverpool are prepared to spend big money on Minteh, who has gradually improved at Brighton since his £30m move from Newcastle in the summer of 2024. He would be an ideal player to compete alongside Salah, and given the success he had with Slot at Feyenoord, it would make a lot of sense if he were the right winger that club bosses sought to sign.