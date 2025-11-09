Liverpool make Antoine Semenyo decision ahead of January transfer window

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked heavily with a move for Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

The Reds had a massive summer transfer window in which Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak have arrived at the club.

The new recruits are taking time to settle at the club and show their true colours and that is why the speculation in the media has increased over the players that Arne Slot’s side could sign in the January transfer window.

Semenyo is a player on the radar of the defending Premier League champions.

The winger has impressed this season after scoring six goals in 11 appearances for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Antoine Semenyo is not expected to join Liverpool in January

But that may not be enough to earn him a move to Liverpool according to the latest update provided by transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano said on the Give Me Sport Market Madness podcast:

“I don’t think it is going to be a mid-season departure, I don’t think it is going to be with Liverpool.

“I think Liverpool is going to be very quiet in the January window. In the summer it can be different. I still want to respect Bournemouth, let them enjoy the player. It is still November and they are not planning for him to leave in January.

“There is a lot of interest in the player and there is a release clause, so it is a super interesting situation but I think it is for the summer window. For January, it is very unlikely.”

The interest in Semenyo is understandable considering his form and his potential.

With Liverpool having one eye on finding a long term replacement for Mohamed Salah, Semenyo has emerged as the player who fits the profile of the player they are looking for.

Semenyo is going to be a player in-demand next year

He is a versatile wide attacker and a goal scorer, similar to how Salah plays at Liverpool.

The Bournemouth winger may have to wait till the summer transfer window next year in order to earn a move to one of the top clubs in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old is reportedly keen on a move to Anfield and he is someone who is going to complement their attack.

However, Manchester United are also closely monitoring the attacker and may get involved in a transfer battle with their Premier League rivals to sign Semenyo.

