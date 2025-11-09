Newcastle could allow one of their first team players to leave in January. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Newcastle are believed to have the PSR wiggle-room to make signings in January, but there could also be players leaving St James’ Park when the transfer window re-opens. One of those that has been tipped to depart has been relied upon for over six years, that being versatile defender Emil Krafth.

Krafth joined Newcastle back in the summer of 2019 from French side Amiens. In the period since arriving on Tyneside, he has registered 106 appearances, with the latest coming in the 3-1 defeat to West Ham in the Premier League last weekend, as he deputised for the unwell Kieran Trippier.

Despite featuring in that match, the Sweden international is down the pecking order in Eddie Howe’s squad, which is why he will be allowed to leave in January – and a prominent club is looking to sign him.

Emil Krafth attracting interest from FC Copenhagen

As per Shields Gazette, Danish giants FC Copenhagen are interested in bringing Krafth closer to home. The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, and there is a feeling that Newcastle would be prepared to accept a cut-price deal for a player that is destined to end his time at the club in 2026.

Given that Newcastle have Tino Livramento and Trippier ahead of Krafth in the pecking order, coupled with the fact that Malick Thiaw has filled in there during matches, it makes sense for the veteran defender to leave. A move to Copenhagen would make a lot of sense, as it would allow him to be closer to his native Sweden.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Krafth does depart in January, or whether the decision is made for him to hang around until the summer – which would ensure that Howe has extra depth for the second half of the season.