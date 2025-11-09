A number of Newcastle players have underperformed in the Premier League. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle have had a difficult start to the season in terms of the Premier League, where they have struggled for consistency. One player that has been below par is Joelinton, who continues to form a midfield trio alongside Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

Joelinton has been a regular starter for Newcastle, but with the likes of Lewis Miley and Jacob Ramsey pushing for starting spots, his place in the team is under pressure – and this has also led to doubts about his future at the club.

Joelinton to stay at Newcastle despite underwhelming form

However, it has now been reported by Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider) that Newcastle have no plans to consider selling Joelinton, who scored during the midweek victory over Athletic Club.

“There’s no doubting that Joelinton’s not been at his best so far this season, he’s struggled for form and fitness. That will have been a bit of a concern, but I don’t think it’s a major issue for Newcastle.

“I still think he’s a key man for Eddie Howe’s side. He’s built a really strong partnership with Guimaraes and Tonali, and he offers something different to both of those. Joelinton’s had a bit of a dip in form, but he’ll be hoping that that goal against Athletic Club in the Champions League will give him a springboard maybe to kick on now.

“I don’t think they’ll be rushing in to make any decisions on Joelinton and his long-term future, I still think he’s got a key role to play for them. For me, if you’ve got Bruno, Tonali and Joelinton in midfield and when everybody’s fit and firing, that’s one of the strongest midfields in the Premier League and even the Champions League.”

Newcastle will certainly hope that Joelinton improves, because if he does not, there would be scope for his sale to be considered.