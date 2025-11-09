Sources: Arsenal told they can sign speedy winger for €80-85million

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and 'exclusive' banner (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

AC Milan may be on the brink of another major transfer battle as speculation around the future of Rafael Leão intensifies.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that the Serie A giants have placed a price tag of €80-85 million on their prized winger amid uncertainty over his contract renewal.

While Milan are not actively looking to sell, the club’s hierarchy is preparing for the possibility that negotiations over a new deal could stall.

Leão’s current contract includes a €150 million release clause, but insiders suggest the Rossoneri would be open to lower offers depending on how talks develop over the coming months.

Rafael Leão is attracting attention from Arsenal

Leão, 26, has become one of Europe’s most electrifying attackers since joining Milan from Lille in 2019.

The Portuguese has scored five goals and provided one assist in 8 appearances for the Italian giants this season.

However, Milan’s inability to consistently challenge for major trophies and the lure of the Premier League could tempt the Portuguese international to seek a new challenge.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs closely monitoring his situation.

Arsenal, in particular, are believed to be ready to accelerate their interest in January.

Mikel Arteta views Leão as the ideal addition to strengthen the Gunners’ left flank.

Sources in Portugal claim that Leão has long expressed a desire to play in the Premier League, a factor that puts Arsenal in a strong position.

Gunners face competition from Manchester City

Meanwhile, Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the forward. Pep Guardiola is said to admire Leão’s versatility, capable of playing as a winger, striker, or attacking midfielder.

Despite the growing attention, Milan remain hopeful of keeping their star.

Yet, they are also realistic about the financial landscape and know that bids in the €65–70 million range could test their resolve, particularly if Leão refuses to extend his deal.

If talks break down, a January transfer cannot be ruled out.

