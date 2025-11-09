Huge blow for Tottenham as journalist confirms injury to attacker ‘more serious than expected’

(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Tottenham were left frustrated after conceding a late equaliser against Manchester United, drawing 2-2 in a dramatic Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

United took the lead in the first half through Bryan Mbeumo, who finished clinically to give the visitors the perfect start.

Despite creating numerous chances, Spurs struggled to find a breakthrough until the 84th minute when Mathys Tel’s effort deflected off Matthijs de Ligt and nestled into the back of the net.

Moments later, Tottenham thought they had won it. Substitute Richarlison scored in the 91st minute, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

However, Man United had the final say, De Ligt rose highest in the 96th minute to head home and seal a dramatic point for the visitors.

It was the second successive league game in which United scored a late goal to earn a vital draw.

Kolo Muani injury adds to Tottenham’s frustration

Adding to Tottenham’s woes, forward Randal Kolo Muani suffered an injury during the first half following an aerial duel with Harry Maguire.

The Frenchman, who was making his third consecutive Premier League start, attempted to continue but was substituted at halftime for Wilson Odobert.

Initial assessments suggested the injury was minor, with Thomas Frank initially downplaying concerns, calling it “nothing big.”

However, further examinations on Sunday revealed that Kolo Muani has suffered a fractured jaw, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

As a result, the 26-year-old has been withdrawn from the French national team ahead of the international break and is expected to be sidelined for an extended period, a major setback for Tottenham.

? ??La blessure de Randal kolo muani est plus sérieuse que prévue.

Ce matin les examens ont révélé une fracture de la mâchoire. Il est forfait pour le rassemblement de l’équipe de France.

Florian Thauvin le remplace. pic.twitter.com/XxMCNLw9Gz — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) November 9, 2025

Randal Kolo Muani’s difficult start to life in Premier League

It has been a challenging start to life in the Premier League for Kolo Muani, who joined Spurs on loan from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer.

The French striker has already missed 11 matches through injury this season, limiting his ability to adapt to the physical demands of English football.

Despite his struggles, Kolo Muani’s quality is unquestionable, having consistently performed across top European leagues.

Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Nantes 87 23 16 US Boulogne (loan) 15 3 5 Eintracht Frankfurt 50 26 17 Paris Saint-Germain 54 11 7 Juventus FC (loan) 22 10 3 Tottenham Hotspur (loan)* 8 0 1

Spurs will be hoping for a swift recovery for their forward, who remains one of the most talented young strikers in Europe. If he can regain full fitness, Kolo Muani could still play a key role in Tottenham’s push for a top-four finish this season.