Arsenal are considered to have one of the best squads in Europe, but they could part ways with a key player next summer. In recent weeks, it has been reported that Barcelona want to bring Martin Odegaard back to Spain, as they seek to add further creativity to their star-studded midfield.

Odegaard has started to lose prominence at Arsenal, due to a number of injury issues that he has been dealing with. However, he is still very much counted on by those at the Emirates.

Arsenal have no intention of allowing Martin Odegaard sale

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has confirmed that Arsenal have no plans to entertain any offers for Odegaard.

“I don’t see any chance of him moving away from Arsenal. Obviously, it’s been a mixed start for Odegaard this season due to injuries. Picked up a few worrying injuries which have meant that he’s not played as often as he would do.

“If Martin Odegaard’s fit, I think he starts in that Arsenal side for me. We know Mikel Arteta has a wealth of options in his side now. He’s probably got the strongest squad in the Premier League right now with so many options and strength and depth now at the Emirates but Odegaard is still a key man for me.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Barcelona would be interested in Martin Odegaard. Most big clubs in Europe would be interested in Martin Odegaard. He’s a top performer, he’s shown that at Arsenal over the last couple of seasons as well but there’s so many questions, how would Barcelona even afford Martin Odegaard with all their financial problems as well.

“He’s under contract until 2028, so he would cost a pretty hefty fee if Arsenal were to even consider selling them, but that’s not even part of their thinking either. They want to keep Martin Odegaard, they want to build their team around him and being the club captain there just shows how important he is to Mikel Arteta’s plans.”

It does make a lot of sense for Odegaard to stay at Arsenal, given that he is the club captain. He will hope to lift the Premier League title at the end of this season, and then remain in Mikel Arteta’s squad for years to come.