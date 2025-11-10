Insider confirms Chelsea have entered talks to sign attacker with 68 goals & 43 assists

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have contact Real Madrid regarding a move for their Brazilian star Rodrygo.

That is according to a transfer insider that has gained reputation for accurate insider information over the summer.

As per the insider’s source, Chelsea have contacted Real Madrid regarding Rodrygo, with the club keen willing to do a deal in January or over the summer.

Taking to X, the account reported: “Exclusive! Chelsea in direct contact with Real Madrid. The subject is Rodrygo. Chelsea willing to do deal for January or summer. Confirmed!”

Rodrygo Goes has been a man in demand since the summer

The Brazilian was one of the most sought-after players in the summer, with a host of Premier League clubs linked with the 24-year-old.

Arsenal were the club most strongly linked with him, with Mikel Arteta aiming to bolster the left-side of the attack.

He was seen as the perfect replacement to Gabriel Martinelli, who was being linked with a move away.

Liverpool were also linked with Rodrygo, seen as a replacement for Luis Diaz on the left, with the Colombian leaving for Bayern Munich.

However, despite the links, the player ended up staying at Madrid. But the exit links continue going into the January transfer window as the player’s situation at the Spanish club has not improved.

Chelsea have now emerged as strong contenders to sign Rodrygo, with previous reports claiming that the Blues could end signing him for half of the price that Madrid were seeking in the summer.

And it appears that Enzo Maresca’s side have now made their first move to secure his signing by making initial contact with the European giants.

However, they do face competition from their London rivals Tottenham, who are said to be keen on signing the player.

Rodyrgo’s impressive numbers at Real Madrid

While the player has seen his game time significantly reduce following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo remains one of Madrid’s most talented attackers.

His most attractive attribute is his versatility, with Rodrygo capable of playing several positions across the front three as well as behind the striker.

The player’s goal contributions speaks for itself, with Rodrygo scoring 68 goals & 43 assists in around 280 appearances for Real Madrid.