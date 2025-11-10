Daniel Farke is under pressure at Leeds. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Leeds had made a promising start to their Premier League return, but in recent weeks, their form has taken a drastic dip, and this has meant that they are starting to linger near the bottom of the table.

It is only one win (2-1 vs West Ham) in their last six Premier League matches for Leeds, and it means that they are 16th in the standings, only a point away from the relegation zone. This form has led to increased pressure on Daniel Farke, who is not currently in the good books of the Elland Road faithful.

Daniel Farke’s days at Leeds are numbered

There has been significant speculation on Farke’s future in recent weeks, and according to Mick Brown (via Football Insider), the writing could already on the wall for the Leeds manager.

“It’s difficult to predict what Leeds are going to do. There was some talk about him going in the summer, but that didn’t happen in the end, they decided to stick with him instead.

“I think there are a few problems going on at Leeds, it’s not just the manager, but ultimately if they’re not getting results, it always falls back on the manager. It’s not been the worst start for them, they’re not in the relegation zone at the moment, but the teams below them have started to pick up points. At the same time, they’ve hit a rocky patch, so all of a sudden they’re getting dragged into trouble.

“Some of the decisions the manager has made haven’t gone down well with the fans, and lots of them have started to turn on him and call for him to be sacked. When that happens, it’s hard to come back from it, and if they keep losing games after the international break then some serious questions will be asked.”

Leeds will need to pick up their form after the international break, as it could lead to Farke losing his job.