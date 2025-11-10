Euro giants ready to sell Arsenal target if they receive a significant proposal

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The future of Rafael Leão at AC Milan has become a major talking point across Europe, with transfer insider Matteo Moretto reporting that the club could face a difficult decision regarding the Portuguese star.



Speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, Moretto revealed that while Milan remain satisfied with Leão’s performances under Massimiliano Allegri, the winger’s long-term future is “open,” with multiple elite clubs circling ahead of 2026.

Leão, 26, remains a central figure at San Siro and one of Serie A’s most electrifying players.

The winger has scored five goals and provided one assist in eight appearances for Milan this season.

AC Milan could be open to the sale of Rafael Leão

Milan are prepared to offer Leão a new two- or three-year extension, with improved financial terms, in a bid to secure his services beyond 2028.

However, despite the club’s confidence, insiders suggest that the Rossoneri would still consider a transfer if an “extraordinary offer” arrived.

Among Leão’s suitors, Arsenal have emerged as the most serious contenders.

Manager Mikel Arteta is said to be a long-time admirer of the winger and believes he could provide the kind of left-sided dynamism Arsenal need to complement Bukayo Saka on the opposite flank.

Arsenal are ready to test Milan’s resolve over Leão

Leão’s ability to stretch defenses, beat players one-on-one, and create scoring opportunities fits perfectly into Arteta’s high-tempo, possession-based system.

Leão himself is reportedly open to the idea of a move to the Premier League, a competition he has described in past interviews as “the most intense and exciting in the world.”

Still, AC Milan are in no hurry to sell. The club view Leão as a cornerstone of their long-term plans and a symbol of their sporting identity.

