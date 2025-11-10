Liverpool star has refused to play as manager addresses ongoing ‘problems’

(Photo by Jose Hernandez/Anadolu, Mattia Ozbot via Getty Images)

Liverpool attack Federico Chiesa has once again declined a call-up to the Italy squad for the upcoming November international break, a decision confirmed by national team coach Gennaro Gattuso.

The withdrawal comes at a critical time for the Azzurri, who face must-win 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Norway as they fight to escape the play-off spot in their qualification group.

Gattuso hinted that the player is dealing with ‘problems’ when asked about the Italian’s decision to snub the Italy call-up. He said (via Daily Mail):

“I often talk to him. We have to respect the decisions and problems that each of us has. We know well what we tell each other, and I must respect what the player tells me. I can’t say anything else.”

When pressed specifically on whether Chiesa had chosen not to be involved, Gattuso’s reply suggested a lingering pattern: “Yes. It’s already the fourth or fifth time that I’m explaining this.”

Federico Chiesa has not featured for Italy since 2024

Chiesa played a key role in Italy’s Euro 2020 win, however, he has not featured for the national team since the disappointing Euro 2024 campaign.

In 51 senior apps for his country, the 28-year-old has scored seven goals and assisted another eight.

His decision to snub the call comes as a surprise, specially given the limited playing time at Liverpool and the importance of the games considering Italy have not qualified for the World Cup for the past two times.

The former Juventus star has endured an injury-hit spell since moving to Liverpool, and despite demonstrating flashes of brilliance, even winning the club’s Player of the Month award in September, he has primarily been utilised as a substitute by manager Arne Slot.

Whether his decision to not join Italy has anything to do with Liverpool remains to be seen, however, Liverpool fans will surely welcome this news as they’d rather have a happy and fit Chiesa playing for the club, specially during these tough times.