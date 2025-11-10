Liverpool are keen to add Premier League quality to their squad, (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool spent big in the summer, but the season so far has shown that Arne Slot’s squad still needs a number of reinforcements. One of those is a right winger to compete with Mohamed Salah, who has been below par in his performances in recent months.

One player that has caught their attention is Jarrod Bowen, who is also wanted by Tottenham. The West Ham captain could depart if his side are relegated at the end of the season, but as long as they stay in the Premier League, the chances of him leaving are very slim.

West Ham have no plans to let Jarrod Bowen leave

That has been confirmed by Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), who has confirmed that West Ham will not allow Bowen to leave in January at the very least.

“I don’t think he’ll be sold in the near future. There’s definitely no chance he’ll move in January because they will need Jarrod Bowen to try and help them stay up in the Premier League. He is the club captain, he is the talisman, he’s been top scorer for the last four years. So, he’s definitely not for sale in January.

“Things might change in some way, you just don’t know. If West Ham were to suffer relegation, then there might be a chance that Jarrod Bowen could move on. But every time there’s speculation about Bowen, it seems that he is content with life at West Ham.”

It makes a lot of sense that Bowen is happy at West Ham, given his status and emotional ties to the club. Liverpool, or any other club for that matter, will find it difficult to convince him to leave, whether that be in 2026 or further down the line.