Liverpool have had a very poor few weeks, and their dreadful form continued with a crushing 3-0 defeat to Man City on Sunday. On the back of this, the club has reportedly made a decision on the future of Ibrahima Konate.

Much has been reported about Konate’s Liverpool future over the last few months. His contract a Anfield expires next summer, and this has led several clubs to consider signing him as a free agent – among them being Real Madrid.

All the while, Liverpool have been determined to agree a new contract with Konate, but this feeling has gradually started to become less strong – and now, they are prepared to cut ties with the 26-year-old.

Liverpool believe they can sign better than Ibrahima Konate

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Liverpool would now welcome Konate’s exit next summer, as there is a belief that he can be improved upon in the transfer market.

“Liverpool are looking at who they could get to replace Konate. They’re confident they can upgrade on him, because they’ve had concerns about him for a while and they were on show again in that game against Man City.

“There was a definite ploy by City to make Liverpool play to Konate and let him have the ball. Then they would press, because he’s liable to make a mistake, and that’s all you need to know about how he is viewed in that Liverpool team.

“So from their perspective, there are players out there who they can bring in to upgrade on him, so I don’t think they’re worried about whether he might leave. Whether it’s Real Madrid or Bayern Munich or any team in Europe, if he’s not signing a contract, they’ll be preparing for a future without him. I think they’re prepared to let that happen, and then it’s just about who they can get in.”

It remains to be seen how the situation with Konate plays out over the coming weeks, but it does appear increasingly likely that he will leave Liverpool.