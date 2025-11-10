Man City “closely monitoring” Liverpool star as troubles increase for Arne Slot’s team

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has reportedly attracted serious attention from Manchester City and Real Madrid, according to a report from Diario AS.

Both European giants are said to be “closely monitoring” the Hungarian international’s situation at Anfield as uncertainty grows over his long-term future.

The 25-year-old, who joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 for around £60 million, has quickly become one of the club’s most influential players under Arne Slot.

This season, Szoboszlai has already been directly involved in six goals across 15 appearances in all competitions, further cementing his reputation as one of Europe’s most dynamic midfielders.

Dominik Szoboszlai is in the form of his life this season

He is a versatile midfielder who can also play in the right-back position, with Slot deploying him there when both Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley were out injured.

However, Diario AS reports that Liverpool are eager to secure Szoboszlai’s future amid growing external interest. His current contract runs until 2028, but the club are now exploring an extension and a significant wage increase to reflect his growing status within the squad.

Szoboszlai currently earns around €135,000 per week, but Liverpool’s hierarchy are willing to raise that figure to ensure his loyalty and to deter potential suitors.

Both Man City and Real Madrid have been impressed by the performances of the Hungarian midfielder. City, in particular, have been impressed by his adaptability and athleticism.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are said to be tracking him as part of their midfield transition plan.

Man City and Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Szoboszlai

Having already added Jude Bellingham and other midfielders in recent seasons, Los Blancos are looking for another versatile midfielder who can operate in both advanced and deep roles.

Szoboszlai’s performances for Liverpool and Hungary, coupled with his leadership and professionalism, have not gone unnoticed by Madrid’s scouting department.

While neither Man City nor Real Madrid are expected to make an immediate move, both clubs are keeping close tabs on developments.

Having lost key players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz this year, the Reds would not want to lose another key member of their starting line, and particulary to Man City who are their direct rivals in the Premier League.

