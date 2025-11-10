Man United are ready to part ways with another fringe player. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

In the summer, Man United managed to get a number of fringe players off the books, even if only on a temporary basis. One of those was Jadon Sancho, who moved to fellow Premier League side Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

Sancho returned to Man United at the end of last season after Chelsea opted to pay a penalty clause, thus meaning that they did not secure his services on a permanent basis. Because of this, Man United are staring down the barrel of losing the 25-year-old for nothing when his contract expires next summer.

Man United will release Jadon Sancho upon contract expiry

According to Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), Man United’s plan is for Sancho to leave upon his return from Aston Villa, as the chances of them triggering an automatic one-year contract extension are getting more and more unlikely.

“I think they’ve upped the possibility of just cutting their losses on Sancho, letting him leave on a free transfer rather than activating that clause and sort of protect their asset by giving him an extra year.

“His time at Old Trafford looks like it’s definitely up. He isn’t going to win his place back in Ruben Amorim‘s plans going forward. Again, it’s not been the ideal start for him at Aston Villa as well. He’s not started a Premier League game under Unai Emery and failed to impress Emery.

“So it’s a big few months coming up for Jadon Sancho. If he’s not playing regularly, he might not have as many options as he probably thought in the summer. If he does become a free agent, United probably don’t want to saddle themselves with his wages, he’s a big earner and in excess of £200,000 a week.”

Sancho could end his Aston Villa loan spell in January, given that he has struggled for prominence at Villa Park. If this does happen, a return to Germany could be on the cards.