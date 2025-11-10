Newcastle United owners new stance on Eddie Howe emerges

Newcastle are struggling for form in the Premier League. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Newcastle have had a very disappointing start to the Premier League season, which continued with defeat at Brentford on Sunday. Eddie Howe’s side are currently sitting 14th in the table, having lost four of their last six league matches.

Newcastle have been impressive in the Champions League, while they are in the midst of another Carabao Cup run, having reached the quarter-finals. However, the most important competition for the club’s supporters is the Premier League, but right now, there is a lot of ill feeling after a poor run of form.

This has upped the pressure on Howe, who recently celebrated his four-year anniversary in charge at St James’ Park. Fans are growing increasingly agitated, but for now, the board has underlined that he has a lot of credit in the bank.

Newcastle to stick with Eddie Howe despite poor form

Eddie Howe acknowledges the Newcastle fans
Eddie Howe acknowledges the Newcastle fans (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Howe, who was recently tipped to become Man United manager, still has the support of the PIF, Newcastle’s owners. As per Chronicle Live, the feeling is that the former Bournemouth head coach can turn things around on Tyneside, starting with the blockbuster clash with Man City after the international break.

Newcastle have been disrupted by a number of injury problems, with the likes of TIno Livramento, Lewis Hall, Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa having all spent significant time on the sidelines. The latter has yet to make an appearance in the black-and-white since his £55m summer move from Brentford, although there is hope that he could feature against Man City.

The pressure is on Howe to start delivering on Newcastle’s potential this season. They are only seven points away from the top four, so if they can put together a good run of form, the ill-feeling will surely start to dissipate.

