West Ham are continuing to struggle with striker problems, which have now been ongoing for a number of years. Currently, Nuno Espirito Santo has Niclas Fullkrug and Callum Wilson as senior options, although neither has impressed so far this season.

Because of this, it is expected that West Ham will seek out the signing of a new striker when the transfer window re-opens in January. They have started to identify possible targets, and one of those that has emerged in recent weeks is AC Milan marksman Santiago Gimenez.

West Ham offered opportunity to sign Santiago Gimenez

Gimenez is slowly losing prominence in Milan, having had a difficult start to the season, with only one goal in 11 appearances across all competitions. This has presented an opportunity to West Ham, with Claret & Hugh reporting that the Rossoneri would be open to a swap deal that involved their Mexican number nine and Fullkrug, whom they see as a low-risk option, given his proven track record in the Bundesliga.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Fullkrug’s future lies away from West Ham. He is clearly not the man to lead the line at the London Stadium, so it would be best for all parties if an exit was sought in January. Milan would be a good move for him, and it would allow a replacement to be added to Nuno’s squad almost immediately, as long as Gimenez himself would welcome a move to the Premier League.

Gimenez has previously attracted interest from Chelsea, so there is certainly a player in there. West Ham could be the team to get him fit and firing again, as they seek to move away from the Premier League relegation zone in the second half of the season.