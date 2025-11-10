‘One of the best’ – Pep Guardiola praises Liverpool star despite his poor performance against Man City

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for one of Liverpool’s players the 3-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku guided City to a comortable win against Liverpool and helped them regain the second spot in the Premier League standings, just four points behind Arsenal.

It was a statement win for Guardiola and his team. The Spanish manager, in his 1000th game as a manager, received the perfect gift from his players.

The star of the show was Doku on the left-wing for City, who was coming up against Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley.

Liverpool right-back receives praise from Pep Guardiola

It is important to remember that Bradley completely nullified the threat of Vinicius Junior recently when Real Madrid visited Anfield last week.

But the Liverpool youngster had no answer how to deal with Doku, who perhaps had his best game for City on Sunday.

Despite Doku being a nightmare for Bradley, Guardiola praised the Liverpool youngster after the match.

‘[Doku] had an outstanding game against one of the best full-backs in the Premier League,’ Guardiola said after the match, as reported by Metro.

‘[Bradley] is so quick, I saw his game against Vinicius Junior [vs Real Madrid on Tuesday]’.

Jeremy Doku completely dominated Bradley

As per the match report on Sky Sports, Doku received the highest rating of all the players on the pitch at the Etihad on Sunday.

The Belgian winger was given a rating of 9/10 for his brilliant performance against Arne Slot’s side.

Doku always had potential but this season, he has added end product and thought behind his movement and his passes.

With three goals and four assists so far this season, the Belgian is starting to prove why Man City signed him in the first place.

