Real Madrid take decision on the future of Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid are prioritising a new long-term contract for Vinícius Júnior, according to Cadena Ser, as the club’s hierarchy move to reaffirm their faith in the Brazilian star despite recent friction with head coach Xabi Alonso.

At just 25 years old, Vinícius remains one of the most influential and marketable players at the Santiago Bernabéu.

However, his relationship with Alonso has reportedly been strained in recent months, following a series of tactical disagreements and the manager’s decision to substitute him in key matches.

Insiders at the club believe that the winger has been “unfairly treated”, and the board is determined to show its backing for the player through a lucrative new deal that would extend his stay well beyond 2028.

Vinícius Júnior does not have the best relationship with Alonso

Despite the internal tension, Vinícius has featured heavily in Madrid’s recent fixtures, playing the full 90 minutes in both of Los Blancos’ last two games, including a frustrating 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

His performances have been industrious if not spectacular, and he continues to be a vital figure in Real’s attacking structure alongside Kylian Mbappé and Rodrygo Goes.

Florentino Pérez has made it clear that Vinícius is a “non-transferable asset.”

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Manchester United, as well as Chelsea and Manchester City.

Even though there has been speculation linking the Brazilian with a potential summer move, especially with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain monitoring his situation, Madrid are not entertaining any offers.

Instead, they view this as an opportunity to demonstrate stability and confidence in their star players as Alonso continues to reshape the team.

The player is happy to stay at Real Madrid

Sources close to the dressing room say the player himself is happy in Madrid and focused on rediscovering his best form.

Still, Vinícius has privately expressed frustration over Alonso’s tactical approach, which at times restricts his freedom in attack.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazilian enjoyed a more fluid role on the left wing, thriving in one-on-one situations, but Alonso’s structured system demands more defensive discipline and positional rigidity.

In response, Real Madrid are reportedly considering adjusting Vinícius’s contract terms to reflect his importance both on and off the pitch.

Despite internal disagreements and rumours of discontent, the club is moving swiftly to secure his future.

