Sunderland now looking to sign €80m Barca star

Barcelona may be enduring an inconsistent start to the 2025/26 campaign, but one player who continues to shine through the turbulence is Fermin Lopez.



The 22-year-old academy graduate has been one of the few bright sparks in Hansi Flick’s squad.

His consistent goal contributions and tireless work rate have not gone unnoticed and now, he finds himself at the center of a major transfer storm.

According to Fichajes, Premier League surprise package Sunderland have tabled a stunning €80 million offer for the Spanish playmaker.

Sunderland are ready to make ambitious offer for Lopez

The newly promoted side have taken the top flight by storm, sitting fourth in the Premier League table under French manager Régis Le Bris.

Backed by strong financial support and a clear long-term vision, the Black Cats are reportedly ready to make Lopez the face of their project as they aim to establish themselves among England’s elite.

Lopez, who can operate as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder, or even out wide on the left, fits Sunderland’s philosophy of building around technically gifted young players.

The report suggests that the club sees him as the “leader of the new project,” alongside rising stars who have already made waves in the Premier League this season.

Barcelona, however, are reluctant to part ways with one of their brightest homegrown talents.

Lopez, who emerged from La Masia’s famed academy, has become a fan favourite.

Could Barcelona consider selling the La Masia graduate?

That said, reports indicate an “internal debate” has begun at the Catalan club. While some senior figures believe Lopez should be retained at all costs, others argue that the €80 million offer could ease financial pressures and open doors for future reinvestment.

Barcelona’s economic struggles have forced them into difficult decisions in the past, and this could be another test of their strategy.

For now, Sunderland’s proposal remains on the table, and no official decision has been made.

What’s clear, however, is that Lopez’s stock continues to rise and whether he stays at Camp Nou or makes a Premier League switch, the young Spaniard’s future promises to be one to watch.

