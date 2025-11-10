Daniel Farke could soon be sacked by Leeds. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds could be set to appoint a new manager in the coming weeks, with Daniel Farke under increasing pressure at Elland Road. A run of one win in six matches has seen them slip to 16th in the Premier League standings, only one point outside of the relegation zone.

There had been doubts about whether Farke could lead Leeds in the Premier League, but he was given the opportunity by the club’s hierarchy after winning the Championship last season. So far, their faith has neither been placed nor displaced, but if their slide down the table continues, it would become increasingly likely that the German is axed.

Leeds line up two-man shortlist of ex-Premier League managers

In the event that Farke is sacked, Leeds have lined up two former Premier League managers as candidates to replace him, as per The Daily Mail (via Leeds United News). They are Brendan Rodgers, who recently resigned at Celtic, and Ange Postecoglou, who is seeking his third Premier League job of 2025 after being previously sacked by Tottenham and Nottingham Forest.

Rodgers and Postecoglou both have track records of winning trophies, but in terms of Premier League relegation dogfights, they both lack significant experience. Given that Leeds are certain to be in this come the end of the season, it may be more wise for a more suitable manager to be considered in the event of Farke’s departure.

First and foremost, Leeds will hope that Farke can turn around their form in the coming weeks, starting with the home match against Aston Villa after the international break. However, a change will be necessary if he cannot do so, and when that time comes, it will be interesting to see who the Elland Road hierarchy go for.