Wayne Rooney targets Mo Salah again as he exposes what’s really wrong at Liverpool

Liverpool were convincingly beaten by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Arne Slot’s team 3-0 in what was Guardiola’s 1000th game as a manager.

Goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku inflicted more misery on Slot and his team, who are now eighth in the Premier League standings, eight points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Football pundit Wayne Rooney has criticised Mohamed Salah for his performance against City at the Etihad Stadium, particularly for his lack of defensive work in helping right-back Conor Bradley.

Man of the match Doku tormented Bradley throughout the game and Rooney believes that he needed more help from Salah when it comes to defending.

Mo Salah is struggling to perform this season

Salah is going through a difficult time at the moment, having scored only four goals in 11 Premier League matches this season, which is surprising considering the high standards he has set.

This is not the first time Salah has received criticism from Rooney this season.

Following the match at the Etihad Stadium, Rooney said on BBC MOTD, reported by The Mirror:

“Salah is in the team to score goals and create goals. He’s been one of the best players in the Premier League over the last six or seven years. But in big games, you have to double up.

“You have to get back and help your teammate. Conor Bradley was having a really tough game today, to be left on his own. Ryan Gravenberch was trying his best to help him and get over there, but then that leaves spaces in other positions. I think Salah has to come back and help his teammate.”

Salah was unstoppable for Liverpool last season

Salah’s defensive aspect of the game is being highlighted more this year since the Egyptian attacker is struggling to score. As long as you are scoring goals, you will sometimes avoid criticism for other issues in your game.

Last season, the Liverpool legend scored 29 Premier League goals and provided 18 assists which helped the Merseyside club win the league title.

This season, they are struggling to keep up with Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and Salah’s poor form is one of the reasons behind that.

