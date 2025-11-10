West Ham United star moving closer to January exit

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

River Plate are reportedly eyeing a sensational move to bring Argentine midfielder Guido Rodríguez back to South America during the upcoming January transfer window, according to El Intransigente.

The Buenos Aires club are said to be pushing hard to reunite Rodríguez with his homeland as manager Marcelo Gallardo identifies him as a key target to bolster his midfield options ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Rodríguez, who joined West Ham United on a free transfer from Real Betis in the summer of 2024, has endured a frustrating spell in the Premier League.

Guido Rodriguez has struggled to settle at West Ham

Despite arriving with a reputation for tactical discipline and defensive stability, the 31-year-old has struggled to cement his place in the Irons’ starting lineup.

His limited mobility and lack of pace have reportedly prevented him from adapting to the fast tempo and physical demands of English football, leaving both player and club open to a mid-season departure.

The Argentine international, capped over 30 times for his country, is said to be keen on securing regular playing time to ensure his place in Argentina’s squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

That ambition could make a return to River Plate an appealing option, with Gallardo promising him a central role in midfield. The manager is reportedly “persisting” in his pursuit, convinced

Rodríguez’s experience and leadership could make him a crucial member of his team.

However, River Plate face stiff competition. El Intransigente reports that Club América, where Rodríguez previously played between 2017 and 2020, are also interested in bringing him back to Mexico.

Hammers midfielder has several suitors

Meanwhile, Real Betis and Espanyol are monitoring his situation, hoping to lure him back to La Liga should he prefer to remain in Europe.

Sources close to the player suggest Rodríguez’s priority is to stay in Europe, which could complicate River Plate’s efforts.

From West Ham’s perspective, the midfielder’s departure could make sense. The London club are seeking to refresh their midfield in January and could use Rodríguez’s exit to free up wages and space for new signings.

While no formal offers have yet been confirmed, West Ham are expected to analyse all incoming proposals carefully before deciding on Rodríguez’s future.

