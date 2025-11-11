Enzo Maresca shakes hands with Chris Kavanagh during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the Portuguese international attacker Rafael Leao, as per Fichajes.

The 26-year-old has done quite well for AC Milan, and the two Premier League clubs are hoping to secure his signature. They are looking to add more quality on the flanks, and the Portuguese International could be the ideal acquisition. Leao is at the peak of his career, and he is a consistent performer in Italy.

Rafael Leao would be a solid signing

Leao has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the London clubs. Arsenal need more depth on the flanks, and the 26-year-old would be ideal. He is capable of operating anywhere across the front, three and his versatility will be an added bonus.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have done well to bring in two quality strikers this summer, but they need more quality in the wide areas. They need someone like Leao who can take on defenders and beat them in one-versus-one situations. The AC Milan star could be the ideal fit for them.

Leao could be tempted

The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for the 26-year-old at this stage of his career. He has proven himself in Italy consistently, and he could look to take on a new challenge now. Arsenal and Chelsea will be able to provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

The attacker is valued at around €80-85 million, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs are willing to pay up. It is a substantial amount of money, but the Portuguese international has the quality to justify the investment in the near future. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.