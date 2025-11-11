Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at a training session (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing the Lyon winger Malick Fofana.

The 20-year-old Belgian has done quite well since the move to the French club, and he has 25 goals to his name in 74 appearances. He is highly rated across Europe, and he is expected to develop into a top-class attacker with the right guidance.

Arsenal and Liverpool eyeing Malick Fofana

The two Premier League clubs are interested in securing his signature as per Fichajes, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move in the summer. They could use more creativity and cutting-edge in the final third. Signing the 20-year-old would be a wise decision.

He will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the side. Both teams need more quality on the flanks, and the Belgian would be the ideal fit.

Barcelona keen on Fofana

Meanwhile, Barcelona are interested in securing his signature as well. They need to freshen up their attacking unit, and Fofana would be a long-term investment. The Spanish club should look to bring in a quality striker as well.

It will be interesting to see if they can beat the Premier League clubs to his signature. Arsenal and Liverpool certainly have more financial resources compared to Barcelona. However, the Spanish champions are an attractive destination for most players. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down.

It will be interesting to see what Fofana decides. He will look to play at the highest level and fight for major trophies. All three clubs could provide him with that platform.

Lyon are unlikely to let him leave for cheap, and they could demand a premium. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.